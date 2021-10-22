Adidas Unveils its First Vegan Football Boot, Co-Created By Stella McCartney and Man United’s Paul Pobga

The first-ever vegan football boot by adidas, the interestingly titled Predator Freak, uses part recycled materials and components which adidas says were “closely analysed to ensure they conform to both vegan and elite performance standards.” The boot is gender-neutral and created with the sustainability ethics which Stella McCartney says she holds close throughout her work.

Adidas has been addressing sustainability issues for a few years. Back in 2019, the sportswear giant created a pair of algae-based shoes in collaboration with Kanye West. The following year, it veganised some of its classic shoes and began looking into recycling its materials. In January this year, adidas collaborated with Bolt Threads on shoes made from mushroom leather, then in February, adidas announced a total ban on fur in its product range, making it the 1500th clothing and footwear company to become fur-free.