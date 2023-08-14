Luxury E-Commerce Store ALLTRUEIST Launches “Industry First” Vegan Fashion Collection

ALLTRUEIST, a global luxury e-commerce store based in Canada, has launched a vegan fashion collection described as “groundbreaking” and an “industry first”.

The collection, which features shoes, belts, and knitwear, is said to emphasize slow fashion, responsible manufacturing, and personalized style. For the shoes, customers can choose from the styles showcased online or design their own pair, using 3D design software with the help of one-on-one appointments. Size, style, color, and detailing can all be customized, in an approach described as “a first in the vegan industry”.

Meanwhile, the belts are individually made by artisans in Spain using locally-sourced vegan leather. The products aim to address the difficulty faced by vegan consumers in finding high-quality belts, while avoiding overproduction and waste.

Finally, the knitwear is made to order in the US via 3D knitting, with a wide range of colors on offer. The material is EcoViscose produced by sustainable textile company Lenzing, and the production of the knitwear is zero-waste. Items on offer include sweaters, dresses, long-sleeve tops, cardigans, and more. ALLTRUEIST claims to be the first in the industry to “integrate such quality and diversity in one place”.

“More than a launch”

The launch comes as vegan fashion continues to grow in popularity worldwide; the vegan footwear market alone is now believed to be worth $40.9 billion, with a 7.98% CAGR predicted through to 2030. Additionally, the market for vegan leather is said to be worth $97 million, as environmental and animal welfare concerns soar.

“This is more than a launch; it’s a movement towards a new standard in ethical fashion,” says ALLTRUEIST CEO and founder Marcus Aliaga. “We’re proud to be the first animal-free brand to offer these types of collections with unmatched quality, all in one place. This is the future of fashion.”