Ananas Anam Announces Saucony Partnership for Vegan Pineapple Footwear

Ananas Anam, the producer of vegan pineapple leather alternative Piñatex, has announced a new collaboration with US footwear brand Saucony. The partnership sees the launch of Saucony’s classic Jazz Court RFG made with Piñatex and available now.

London-based B-Corp Ananas Anam has supplied Piñatex as the substitute material for all components and overlays that are usually made with leather in Saucony’s latest release, as the athletic brand looks toward a sustainable business transformation. The Jazz Court RFG are finished with hemp laces and plant-based mesh for a more sustainable look and feel.

The move follows a similar collaboration with sports giant Nike to produce its Happy Pineapple Collection – a collection of seven sneaker editions across five styles made with the latest generation Piñatex.

Zero waste pineapple partnership

Ananas Anam has also announced a new partnership with family-owned and female-led pineapple plantation Eco Fresh Ltd in Bangladesh. The two companies have plans to repurpose all pineapple leaf waste at the plantation and have no waste by 2024, as well as bring socio-economic development in rural areas of Bangladesh through job creation and income stream diversification.

In a recent interview with vegconomist, Melanie Broyé-Engelkes, CEO of Ananas Anam explained the brand’s ongoing strategy: “Piñatex was born with the loyal support of our many vegan and sustainable fashion brand partners, and has grown through the partnerships with large fashion groups. We are big believers in ‘changing giants from the inside’ to create impact at scale – by defining a joint roadmap to become more and more sustainable together, step by step.”