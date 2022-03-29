BLUEVIEW, a new sustainable footwear brand, today launched what it says is the world’s first-to-market fully biodegradable shoe. The brand’s first release, the BLUEVIEW Pacific sneaker, is constructed with innovative Soleic® and PlantKnitTM plant-based materials, and is available for pre-order on BLUEVIEW’s website at a price of $135.

Committed to transitioning the world to bio-based materials, BLUEVIEW says the brand is revolutionizing the footwear industry by replacing petroleum plastics with plastics made sustainably from plants. Its shoes utilize only eco-conscious, vegan materials that provide exceptional comfort and durability.

Two cutting-edge materials

BLUEVIEW’s proprietary Soleic and PlantKnit materials required six years of research and development. Soleic is the world’s first high-quality, renewable and biodegradable polyurethane foam, and provides the shoes’ sole and cushioned arch support. PlantKnit, the first plant-based and biodegradable machine-knitted upper, completes the sneaker design. Each pair of Pacific shoes allows customers to alternate between loafer and slip-on styles with a removable canvas cotton strap.

To demonstrate the new sneakers’ performance, BLUEVIEW says it conducted Durability and SmartLast tests at Heelux labs.

Combining innovation with design

“It is a dream come true to see our Soleic foams finally reach the consumer market,” said Stephen Mayfield, CEO of BLUEVIEW and co-inventor of Soleic® foams. “Combining this innovation with world-class design and manufacturing to complete the BLUEVIEW Pacific, we are excited to provide consumers with a revolutionary footwear experience.”

“As a surfer, I’ve seen firsthand how our oceans are being affected by plastic pollution,” said Tom Cooke, co-founder and president of BLUEVIEW. “By uniting my expertise in the footwear industry with the advancements developed by our science team, I am proud to provide our customers with access to the world’s first biodegradable shoe.”