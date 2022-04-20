Dolma Vegan Fragrances Celebrates 40 Years of Business

Dolma Vegan Fragrances of the UK is one of the oldest 100% vegan and cruelty-free makers of perfumes and aftershaves and has been operational since 1982 as one of the very first vegan perfumes on the market.

Founder Jim Payne was a vegan, Buddhist and chemist who saw the gap in the perfume market and started experimenting with essential oils. He sold the company in 2015 to the current owners who updated the line and added four new women’s fragrances last year.

Dolma fragrances do not contain parabens, palm oil or phthalates. The company’s ethics focus on honesty and transparency regarding the ingredients in its women’s perfumes and men’s aftershave and the company also takes part in several sustainability initiatives such as planting a tree for each purchase and using 100% recyclable materials in its products and packaging.

General Manager Sharon Beecham says: “When we took over Dolma, we decided to reformulate and update some of the lines and create four new women’s fragrances that could compete with the name brands people know and love. There’s no reason why customers can’t have a fragrance that both aligns with their values and is something they love to wear every day. Our customers feel good about their purchase and we are thrilled we can provide high quality, sustainable fragrances.”

“All of our own-brand cosmetic and personal care products are approved under the Cruelty-Free International Leaping Bunny programme, the internationally recognisable gold standard for cruelty-free products. All of our ingredients are sustainable and we try to do our part to lessen the impact of the planet with recyclable materials,” adds Beecham.

