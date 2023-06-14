Freshly Cosmetics Continues Expansion in Spain With Palma Location, Plans Two More Stores

Freshly Cosmetics, a brand specializing in sustainable cosmetics and operating several stores across Spain as well as one London location, opened a new store in Palma, Mallorca, last Friday.

The company has also announced two new Freshly Stores in Spain: one in Madrid, becoming the second store in the capital, and the first store in Galicia, in the city of A Coruña, stating that “with the next confirmed openings, we will be very close to our 2023 target: to have around twenty outlets.”

In April of this year, the cosmetics retailer launched a sustainable refilling system for its products called the Freshly Refill, with new cardboard packaging containing more than 75% vegetable fibers.

“There are some very intense weeks ahead”

In the words of the co-founder and CMO of Freshly Cosmetics, Mireia Trepat: “We started opening stores in 2019, with the opening of the Freshly Store Barcelona. Three and a half years have passed, but announcing and opening new Freshly Stores still makes us as excited as the first day.”

Regarding the new openings, Trepat was also very positive and pointed out that “there are some intense weeks and months ahead, in which we will open at least four stores (Zaragoza, Madrid, Santande,r and La Coruña), but the team is working flat out to make them all a success”.

“With these openings, we will reach 17 of our own points of sale, and we will be very close to the goal we set for retail at the beginning of the year: to end 2023 with twenty stores.

“We will continue to work to make this possible or, who knows, to expand it!” she concludes.