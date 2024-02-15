Pamela Anderson Joins Vegan Skincare Brand Sonsie Skin as Owner & Co-Founder

Actress Pamela Anderson has acquired vegan skincare brand Sonsie Skin, and will now join the company as co-founder.

Anderson is a longtime vegan, known for her animal rights activism and partnerships with vegan brands. Last year, she attracted attention by attending a fashion show without makeup, and has continued to make appearances barefaced ever since.

She is now taking a new approach to beauty, focusing on skin health and self-acceptance rather than perfection. The aim is to inspire consumers who feel pressured by social norms to “embrace their most vulnerable self”.

“To me, true beauty is about celebrating authenticity. I want to look like myself, feel like myself, and that means taking care of myself — inside and out,” said Anderson.

Minimalist skincare

Sonsie Skin was co-founded by Marie von Behrens-Felipe — a German-born model and content creator — and Roberto A. Felipe, who is the company’s CEO. The brand launched last summer, and has a minimalist, “less is more” approach to skincare. The entire range is vegan, with clean formulations that meet or exceed the EU’s stringent safety standards. The products can be ordered from Sonsie’s website, with international shipping available.

The market for vegan cosmetics and toiletries is growing rapidly, and is predicted to be worth $21.4 billion by 2027. The Vegan Society reported last year that it had certified over 30,000 cosmetics products, and a US report by the charity found that 90% of consumers consider vegan-certified cosmetics important.

“Pamela is an icon, trailblazer, and someone I admire deeply. We share the same values and vision: for everyone to accept, celebrate, and love their true selves; to feel good in our own skin… I couldn’t be more grateful for Pamela’s belief in Sonsie,” said von Behrens-Felipe.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Pamela as co-founder,” added Roberto A. Felipe. “Her authenticity, character, and insight will propel Sonsie forward, fostering global awareness. In the dynamic landscape of the skincare industry, Sonsie unfolds as a narrative of self-acceptance, love, and the pursuit of Beyond Healthy Skin. We can’t wait to continue building with our Sonsie family.”