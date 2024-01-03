The Body Shop Becomes First Global Beauty Brand with 100% Vegan Portfolio Certified by The Vegan Society

The Body Shop announces that it has become the world’s first global beauty brand to offer a fully vegan portfolio certified by The Vegan Society — a milestone in cruelty-free cosmetics and body care.

Now, hundreds of the brand’s products, encompassing skincare, body care, hair care, makeup, and fragrance, have 100% vegan formulations and carry the Vegan Trademark (products with old and discontinued formulations will be available for sale until depleted).

To obtain the global gold standard certification on the entire portfolio, over 4000 raw materials, including their suppliers and manufacturers, had to undergo The Vegan Society’s meticulous assessment, explains the vegan beauty retailer.

“We did it! Every single product formulation from The Body Shop is now certified by The Vegan Society. We know that vegan beauty matters to millions of people around the world, and we’ve worked tirelessly to achieve this huge milestone,” shares Ian Bickley, CEO of The Body Shop.

Vegan choice

The brand notes that more than one in ten young individuals consider ‘vegan’ a critical aspect of their health and beauty purchasing choices and states that this move aims to support this growing demand for cruelty-free cosmetics.

According to the company, the vegan cosmetics industry is predicted to grow with a 6.31% compound annual growth rate between 2023 and 28 and reach $24 billion by 2028.

The brand also announced that it will launch new products to expand its Full Flowers premium fragrance range and the Peppermint collection with shower gels and body lotion in the following months.

“We hope that this significant step sets a global standard for other beauty brands to follow and inspires further change to reduce animal use and exploitation across the industry,” comments Chantelle Adkins, Director of Business Development at The Vegan Society.



Against animal testing

The Body Shop is a global beauty brand founded in England by Dame Anita Roddick, and it’s a certified B Corp. In 1989, the company became the first beauty retailer to campaign against animal testing in cosmetics, and it has continued over the years.

Last June, the company celebrated a historic win in Canada with the prohibition of animal testing for cosmetics, the sale of products that rely on new animal testing data, and false or misleading animal testing labeling nationwide. The Body Shop is among the first companies to develop and test products using a microbial solution provided by MSL Solution Providers that replaces all animal ingredients with plant-based or synthetic alternatives.

“We were the first beauty company to fight against animal testing in cosmetics. We were the first major global beauty brand to use cruelty-free musk in our fragrances. We have now achieved another global first,” adds Bickley.