Earthling Ed Launches I.D.E.A. Studios Ethical Fashion Brand 

UK vegan activist and public speaker Ed Winters, AKA Earthling Ed, has launched I.D.E.A. Studios, a new ethical clothing brand. Born from the concept of spreading the message of animal rights across the globe, the new collection is available online now.

Based in Canada, I.D.E.A. Studios is creating high-quality, ethical, sustainable streetwear without human or animal exploitation. I.D.E.A. is an acronym for ‘I don’t eat animals’ – a statement that has never been more important to put forward into the world, says the brand. Produced with sustainability and ethics in mind, the brand uses fabrics such as organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles and, of course, free from any animal products or derivatives, including the inks which are entirely vegan.

In addition, I.D.E.A. only works with manufacturers who share its philosophy of ethical clothing production and who hold strict certifications, including audits to ensure the working conditions at facilities are hospitable, ethical, and conducive to a positive working environment. Ed will also send out a limited number of signed thank you cards in the boxes of first orders.

Vegan entrepreneur

I.D.E.A. Studios is far from the only vegan business enterprise launched by Earthling Ed, with the plant-based entrepreneur co-founding both the Unity Diner – London’s biggest vegan restaurant – and a chain of plant-based fish & chip shops around the UK called The No Catch Co.

“I am so happy to finally be able to show you what it is I’ve been working on, it’s definitely a little different to what I’m used to but I’ve loved the process of designing these clothes so much! I really hope that you love them and feel proud wearing ethical streetwear emblazoned with strong messaging,” commented Earthling Ed via his social media channels.