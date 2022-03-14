ecoLiving Set to Become the UK and EU’s Largest Vegan Zero-Waste Brand

ecoLiving is leading the zero waste movement in the UK and is now designing and manufacturing plastic-free, vegan household products for the growing market. The female-owned company reports rapid growth over recent years as demand for sustainable and plastic-free alternatives soars.

Following two years of expansion, ecoLiving now operates three warehouses in the UK, with all products plastic-free, vegan, and manufactured responsibly in the UK or EU. The sustainable distribution company also runs a product testing laboratory and production facility in Scotland, with a new retail range currently under development and launching this year.

As part of ecoLiving’s sustainability ethos, the business is carbon neutral, plants trees for every product sold through Eden Reforestation projects, is part of the 1% for the planet scheme, and is soon to become a B-corp certified company. Additionally, the company is a living wage employer and the warehouses are run by an all-female staff.

Shift to retail

Having developed over 250 products and stocked in over 5000 UK-based stores and in 12 EU countries, ecoLiving has until now been focused on B2B sales. Now the company is gearing up for a shift of focus towards building the brand and messaging to consumers.

“As a Mum with two young children I could see the growing plastic crisis and did not accept that waste is an inevitable consequence of how we consume products” explains Joanna Mack, the founder and director of ecoLiving. “We believe sustainability is a journey, not a destination, so there will always be improvements to be made but we also recognise that we are all in this together.”