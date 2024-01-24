South Korea’s FUTUREFEAR Wins Best Vegan Jacket at PETA Vegan Fashion Awards

The FUTUREPUFFER SIGNATURE, a puffer jacket created by South Korean fashion brand FUTUREFEAR, has been named Best Vegan Jacket at PETA Germany’s Vegan Fashion Awards.

The waist-length, super-puffy jacket is made with Mipan Regen recycled nylon. It has a vegan down filling made from 3M’s 100% Recycled Featherless Thinsulate, which is produced using post-consumer recycled plastic. The jacket is available in three colors — forest green, lunar grey, and anthracite.

The PETA Vegan Fashion Award judges said they were impressed by the material, quality, and fit of the jacket, along with the “100% VEGAN” logo on its left sleeve.

“With its FUTUREPUFFER SIGNATURE jacket, FUTUREFEAR shows in an exemplary way that sustainable and vegan fashion creations are possible at any time,” said PETA Germany co-founder and second chairman, Harald Ullmann. “Dressing vegan is good for animals, people, and the environment. We hope that many other fashion brands will follow this forward-looking example and also create and design their collections to be purely plant-based and free of animal materials.”

“Proud to be vegan”

The FUTUREPUFFER initially launched on Korean crowdfunding platform Tumblbug in September of last year, significantly exceeding its funding target. The jacket is also available in the knee-length MAXI style. All products are made in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

FUTUREFEAR was founded by Hyon Park — a former lead designer for PUMA Women’s — and his partner Mark Petrie. The FUTUREPUFFER is FUTUREFEAR’s debut collection, and the company is offering 23% off all products until the end of January in celebration of the PETA award.

“It is such an honor for our vegan puffer jackets to be recognized by PETA in this way! As a brand, we are proud to be vegan and will never use any animal materials in our products,” said Park.