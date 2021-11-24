Geltor Announces New Vegan Collagen Brand With Crushed Tonic Founder Sally Olivia Kim

Geltor announces a partnership with beauty and wellness entrepreneur and author Sally Olivia Kim for the launch of a line of vegan DTC biodesigned CPG products, as the demand for vegan beauty products continues to rise globally.

The partnership follows a longstanding relationship between Geltor and the collagen expert, influencer, and founder-CEO of the Crushed Tonic brand, who joined the biodesign company as Entrepreneur-in-Residence in October. The author of The Collagen Glow states: “I had been searching high and low for a truly vegan collagen option – there are so many products out there that claim to be vegan, but animal protein inherently cannot be vegan, of course.”

“So when I discovered Geltor’s technology in fermenting proteins to create this beautifully effective and sustainable real animal-free collagen, I knew that there was something incredibly special here.”

Kim’s experience with collagen has led to partnerships with giants like Sephora, Anthropologie, KITH, Equinox, Equinox Hotels, Earthbar, Erewhon, and Jetblue in less than three years. An undisclosed amount is being deployed to support the incubation of the new enterprise.

“There is no one better than Sally – who comes well-versed in the value that proteins like collagen are already bringing to industries like beauty and personal care and food and nutrition – to help tell Geltor’s story of how biodesign is changing the game,” said Geltor CEO and co-founder Alex Lorestani. “The collaboration is a natural fit and we can’t wait to unveil this first product we’re launching together.”