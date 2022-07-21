In an industry still dominated by fast fashion and disposable culture, Gomorrah is one menswear brand on a mission to create compostable, plant-based luxury clothing. In the US alone, 22 billion pounds of clothing are thrown away in landfills every year, often polluting the environment with toxic dyes and plastic-derived fibers that can take centuries to break down.

In response to this ongoing crisis, Gomorrah has embraced sustainability by creating the Compostable Collection, the world’s first 100% compostable and vegan-friendly shirts in luxury menswear.

Elegance meets eco-friendly

The soon-to-be-launched collection features premium button-down shirts made with fully organic cotton, non-toxic dyes, and zero-waste buttons. Most importantly, the brand states, the shirts are designed with the garment’s entire life cycle in mind, and made only with materials that “the Earth can easily take back.”

In addition their eco-conscious attributes, the gender-fluid shirts are crafted with sewing techniques similar to those used in haute couture design, including French seams and invisible stitching.

Retailing for $200 per shirt, Gomorrah says the products also cost a fraction of the prices found at most other luxury brands. To further contribute to environmental protection, Gomorrah is partnering with charity initiatives One Tree Planted and 1% for the Planet. Through these partnerships, Gomorrah will plant between 3.75 and 6.75 trees for every item purchased, and earmark a percentage of each sale to donate to US reforestation efforts.

Clothing as an investment

Gomorrah’s compostable tee is currently available on its website, while the luxury Weekender button down can be ordered on Kickstarter beginning in August. As the brand states online, “We are currently the only brand on the international market manufacturing compostable luxury menswear…We manufacture high-end, ethically-sourced, plant-based menswear that can be composted after years and years of use instead of having no other choice but to end up in a landfill.”