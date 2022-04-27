    • Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Hey Humans” Eco-Conscious Personal Care Line Debuts at Walgreens

    Hey Humans, a 99% plastic-free personal care brand co-created by Jada Pinkett Smith, is expanding to 6,000 US Walgreens stores and will also ship nationwide on walgreens.com. Hey Humans sells a curated line of natural body washes, deodorants, and toothpaste made without parabens, phthalates or silicones. 

    “You can smell and feel good but also do good”

    Retailing between $6.99 for deodorant and $7.99 for body wash, the vegan and cruelty-free brand says entering Walgreens is an important part of the company’s vision to make clean-label personal care affordable for everyone.

    All of Hey Humans’ packaging is designed with easily recyclable materials, such as infinitely recyclable aluminum and FSC paper, that minimize the use of plastic. Its aluminum-free deodorant and body washes contain upcycled ingredients and are scented with oil blends such as Cedarwood Sage, Rosewater Ginger, Coconut Mint and Apple Matcha.

    “Sustainability is a driving force”

    The company was founded in 2021 by actress Jada Pinkett Smith and Maesa, a beauty brand incubator. From the outset, Hey Humans focused on environmental issues and reducing the huge amounts of waste generated by the personal care products industry. By partnering with a major healthcare and pharmacy retailer like Walgreens, the company says it is fulfilling its mission to become accessible to more consumers.

    “We are thrilled to introduce Hey Humans to the Walgreens consumer,” says Rich Simpson, Senior Vice President of Customer Development, North America, Maesa. “While sustainability is a driving force behind the brand, we find that accessibility to healthy personal care options is a major factor as well. With our naturally derived formulas packaged in recyclable materials, we hope to bring awareness to the fact that clean and vegan personal care products do not have to come with an inaccessible price tag. With Hey Humans you can smell and feel good but also do good.”

