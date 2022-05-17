Introducing CORKonLINEN: a Unique and Compostable Leather Alternative

The patented French material CORKonLINEN was produced after more than a year and a half of research and development by RTFACT BRANDS, composed of only three elements: Portuguese cork, French linen and a water-based glue.

“We started in 2019 with the idea of replacing the cotton used in our bags and fabrics with linen. As you may know, we always need a textile under the cork to produce a fabric from it,” states the French team. “The idea was to use linen instead of cotton. Why? Because in France there is no cotton but France is the biggest producer of linen. In addition, cotton (even organic) uses a lot of water, pesticides and fertilizers.”

According to RTFACT BRANDS, “CORKonLINEN is currently THE ONLY material with resistance and technical properties equivalent to leather for the leather goods and textile sector, made of 100% natural materials.”

This material has been entirely designed to have a minimal impact on the environment, with the flax material sourced in the north of France allowing for a totally natural culture that does not require watering, pesticides or fertilizers.

RTFACT BRANDS has even thought about the end of life of the material, by making it biodegradable and compostable, offering a fully circular, sustainable solution.

For more information, send a message to [email protected]