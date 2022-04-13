Introducing NOIRANCA: Vegan Luxury Handbags That Outperform Animal-Based Leather

As the world of vegan leather and biomaterials continues to expand and flourish, there is ongoing debate as to whether these fabrics truly compare to animal leather in quality and how they impact the environment.

NOIRANCA is a new handbag and accessories brand determined to settle this controversy by bringing unrivaled excellence and eco-transparency to vegan leather. Encouraging consumers to “buy less and enjoy longer”, the brand uses PETA-approved fabric to craft luxury handbags it says are 40% more durable than conventional leather.

Uniqueness and empowerment

Launched in 2021, NOIRANCA (a combination of the words “noir” and “bianca”) first debuted a handbag line in five styles inspired by iconic and powerful women such as Deborah Harry, Alice Neel, Grace Jones and Patti Smith. The company’s handbags are sold DTC worldwide via its website, and retail at an average price of $250.

Handcrafted by 30 master artisans in a family-owned atelier, NOIRANCA’s entire line of handbags are completely animal-free and stand for uniqueness, empowerment and positive consumption, the brand says. In addition, the brand claims its bags have a longer durability lifespan of 6-10 years (compared to 7 years for animal leather), are made from non-toxic materials, and match animal leather in natural smoothness and softness.

Traceability and transparency

As part of its mission to blend craftsmanship with sustainability, NOIRANCA uses animal-free leather made from DMF-free, water-based PU that emits zero volatile chemical compounds. The brand’s bags also contain 58% recycled materials, with linings and fabrics made from recycled cotton and repurposed plastic bottles. The company states it only works with suppliers who rigorously conform to strict environmental standards, such as EU REACH and US CA65, which protect waters from toxic chemicals.

“A force for good”

By extending traditional leather crafting to new, innovative materials, NOIRBIANCA hopes to lead a new eco-conscious and cruelty-free shift in fashion. As the company’s website states: “We firmly believe that with the right sustainability approach, fashion can be a force for good, even if goes against the industry grain. It is our commitment to the earth; it is our culture.”