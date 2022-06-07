Denmark’s GANNI Launches Accessories Made With Mylo Mushroom Leather

Denmark’s GANNI has launched a range of saddlebags and wallets made with Bolt Threads’ Mylo™ mushroom leather. The launch is part of GANNI’s commitment to phase out virgin animal leather by 2023.

Previously, GANNI had struggled to find a leather alternative that was plastic-free and did not compromise on quality. But following rigorous testing, the company has determined that Mylo meets its standards for performance and durability.

The new products have a black exterior, plus a green and black lining with a mushroom-inspired print. They will be exhibited at Copenhagen’s Global Fashion Summit on June 7-8, and will soon be available to purchase at GANNI’s flagship store in the city. The brand hopes to launch more products made with Mylo in the first quarter of next year.

Mushroom leather

Mylo is made from mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms. The leather alternative is bio-based and is grown entirely using renewable energy.

Already, the material is being used by Stella McCartney, who has developed what is claimed to be the first ever commercial luxury bag made with Mylo. Last year, conventional tannery Heller-Leder also announced it would begin working with Mylo, marking the first time the company had ever used alt-leather.

“We have set a drastic goal of phasing out virgin leather by 2023, and seeing innovative materials like Mylo transform into high quality, high design products only makes me more ambitious on GANNI’s behalf. It’s our job to create responsible solutions that aren’t just at par with traditional product offerings but exceed them,” said GANNI founder Nicolaj Reffstrup.