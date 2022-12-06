Huawei Announces Global Launch of Mate 50 Pro Featuring Vegan Leather Finish

Chinese multinational technology corporation Huawei announces it is soon to launch its flagship smartphone Huawei Mate 50 Pro Carbon Black Vegan Leather, on the global market.

This marks the first time Huawei places this mobile phone version out of China, where was introduced after the Huawei Mate 50 Pro orange vegan leather version.

The choice of vegan leather, according to Huawei, reaffirms the company’s interest in integrating next-gen materials into its designs. The communications giant has been introducing smartphones with alternative materials, such as its HUAWEI Mate 30 and 40 flagships that offered vegan leather green and yellow options.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro Carbon Black Vegan Leather comes protected with a new Kunlun Glass material that, according to the company, protects the phone’s screen from drops ten times better than before.

“The Mate 50 Pro offers mobile photographers, videographers, vloggers, and designers one of the most powerful tools in the market. It delivers superior performance and pushes the boundary of smartphone photography,” says Huawei.