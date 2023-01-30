India’s Anita Dongre Launches Accessories Made With Mirum Vegan Leather

After years of searching for a sustainable alternative to leather, Indian fashion house Anita Dongre has unveiled a line of accessories made with the plastic-free vegan material Mirum.

The new line includes four handbags — the Swan Mini Grab Bag, Birds Of A Feather Crossbody Bag, Nocturnal Glass Beaded Bag, and Champagne Gold Glass Beaded Bag. The latter two are made with recycled beads. The collection also features two more accessories, the Birds of a Feather Belt and the Haathi Belt.

Anita Dongre, who is behind the brand alongside her son Yash, said the designs were inspired by her love for nature and animals. The fashion house will be donating 5% of proceeds from the new line to the India Animal Fund.

“A dream come true”

While there are now numerous vegan leather alternatives available, many contain plastic — a problem for brands trying to become more sustainable. Mirum is different in that it is entirely bio-based and recyclable.

Made by Illinois-based Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), Mirum has already been used by major fashion brands such as Germany’s Melina Bucher and New York-based Brave Gentleman. NFW says it believes vegan leather should mean “plants, not plastic”. Anita Dongre agrees, having previously refused to use leather alternatives made with synthetic materials.

“The vegan accessories line is a dream come true moment for me. This line is created for women who wear their values on their sleeve, a philosophy of fashion that includes conscious, ethical, and timelessly elegant pieces,” she said.