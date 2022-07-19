MycoWorks Commercializes “World’s First” Plastic-Free Mycelium Alt Leather with Hatmaker Nick Fouquet 

Biomaterials innovator MycoWorks has announced the commercial launch of the first fashion items made with its flagship mycelium material, Reishi. The Reishi Collection by luxury hatmaker Nick Fouquet includes the Reishi Boletus, Coprinus, and Morchella hats, now available in limited runs on NickFouquet.com.

Claiming to unlock new design possibilities for brands, MycoWorks’ biotechnology engineers mycelium – the infinitely renewable root structure of mushrooms – as it grows to designers’ exact specifications for hand feel, texture, strength, and functionality. The result, Reishi, is a luxury, natural material that the company claims can match the performance of the highest quality animal leathers with far lower environmental impact.

The San Francisco-based biomaterials company recently announced it had raised $125 million to open a full-scale mushroom leather production plant. French high fashion brand Hermès has also collaborated with MycoWorks, with the mycelium leather producer also receiving backing from the likes of John Legend and Natalie Portman. This year, MycoWorks will continue commercializing Reishi with a range of carefully selected brands, spanning heritage brands and new, independent designers.

“Our clients want luxury made from materials that feel good and that they feel good about,” said Nick Fouquet. “MycoWorks’ Reishi is the only leather alternative we’ve seen that matches the beauty, quality, and functionality of traditional leather. Reishi feels organic and rich, and has a beautiful, worn patina that we showcase through the distinct styles of our Reishi Collection.”