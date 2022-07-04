Veshin to Begin Using Natural Fiber Welding’s Plastic-Free Leather Alternative

Sustainable fashion factory Veshin has partnered with Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) to produce accessories made with the company’s leather alternative, Mirum.

As part of the partnership, a team of expert designers and craftspeople with decades of experience will help brands source, design, scale, and launch products made with Mirum. The leather alternative is a high-performance, plastic-free material which is rapidly gaining popularity in the luxury accessory industry, having been used by brands such as Germany’s Melina Bucher.

“Many ‘vegan leathers’ are marketed as ‘plant-based,’ but they also contain plastics like polyurethane. NFW believes ‘vegan’ should mean ‘plants’, not ‘plastic’,” Natural Fiber Welding told vegconomist in 2019.

Veshin Factory

Founded last year, Veshin is a Chinese fashion factory with a focus on sustainable, vegan materials, as well as ethical treatment of workers. In December, the company launched a range of accessories made from pineapple leather, and it also uses materials such as cactus leather, organic cotton, and hemp.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Veshin Factory. Through this collaboration, we are giving designers never-before-possible options for circular products and regenerative natural ingredient sourcing,” said Luke Haverhals, CEO at NFW. “Together we are making room for complete circularity and creating access for brands who want to be more conscious and sustainable.”