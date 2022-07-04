Veshin to Begin Using Natural Fiber Welding’s Plastic-Free Leather Alternative

Sustainable fashion factory Veshin has partnered with Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) to produce accessories made with the company’s leather alternative, Mirum.
“Many ‘vegan leathers’ are marketed as ‘plant-based,’ but they also contain plastics like polyurethane. NFW believes ‘vegan’ should mean ‘plants’, not ‘plastic’,” Natural Fiber Welding told vegconomist in 2019.
Veshin Factory
Founded last year, Veshin is a Chinese fashion factory with a focus on sustainable, vegan materials, as well as ethical treatment of workers. In December, the company launched a range of accessories made from pineapple leather, and it also uses materials such as cactus leather, organic cotton, and hemp.