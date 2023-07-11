Levi’s Launches Plant-Based Version of Classic 501 Jeans

Levi’s has marked the 150th anniversary of its classic 501 jeans by launching a sustainable plant-based version.

The jeans are made from 97% bio-based materials, including certified organic cotton, natural indigo dye made by Stony Creek Colors, wood-waste ink, and a patch made from Natural Fiber Welding’s Mirum (a plastic-free vegan leather alternative).

Levi’s has also introduced two other sustainable versions of the 501 — one made from hemp and the other made from textile waste. In the latter, synthetic parts like polyester pockets and threads have been replaced with materials such as recycled cotton, and the jeans are designed to be recycled again when they wear out.

“In our research and development work, we strive to improve design practices and preserve environmental resources in every way possible,” said Una Murphy, Design Innovation Director at Levi’s. “By incorporating sustainable innovation into all products, we learn what is possible and how to try to solve some of the biggest environmental challenges.”

“Opportunity and responsibility”

First introduced in the US in 1873, 501s were the first jeans ever to be developed. Originally intended as a durable garment for manual workers, the style has become an everyday staple and remains highly popular worldwide.

“As a company that has been manufacturing 501 jeans for 150 years, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to continually question their manufacturing process,” said Paul Dillinger, VP of Design Innovation at Levi’s. “These jeans are the result of our past research directed toward pursuing circularity and, at the same time, represent the starting point for future innovations.”

The plant-based 501 jeans are now available online from Levi’s website.