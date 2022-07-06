Magnum and Iris van Herpen Create First Ever Vegan Haute Couture Dress

Magnum and Iris van Herpen have joined forces to create what is claimed to be the first ever vegan haute couture dress. Inspired by Magnum Vegan ice cream, the dress is made with upcycled cocoa bean husks.

Through processing, these husks can be transformed into an entirely organic biopolymer material. Van Herpen has used this material to develop an intricate three-dimensional design enhanced with upcycled organza and copper-coated embellishments.

Magnum said the collaboration was part of the company’s ambition to lessen its impact on the world. The dress was modelled by French supermodel Cindy Bruna at Paris Fashion Week.

Upcycled fashion

A growing number of fashion brands are looking to improve their sustainability through the use of upcycled materials. These include Germany’s Revoltech, which has developed a leather alternative made from hemp fibres, and NAE Vegan Shoes, which recently launched a collection made with upcycled apple leather.

“I am honoured to have been approached by Magnum as a partner to bring to life the Magnum Vegan Dress,’ said Iris Van Herpen. “As a designer, I have always worked to push the boundaries of design and this collaboration has really allowed us to take this one step further by linking the ingredients of an iconic Magnum Vegan to create a Haute Couture design. The opportunity to work with the brand on such an innovation in sustainable fashion has been a very special experience.”