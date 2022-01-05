Mercedes-Benz Opts for AMSilk Vegan Materials in New Concept Car 

AMSilk GmbH, the biotech-based vegan silk material innovator, has announced a new partnership with German car giant Mercedes-Benz. The collaboration will see the development of novel, sustainable car door pulls, as part of the car manufacturer’s latest technology program.

Called the VISION EQXX, the new concept car features organic and sustainable interior materials throughout, including the new door pulls made from AMSilk’s Biosteel fiber. The high-strength, certified-vegan, silk-like fabric is made using AMSilk’s proprietary biotechnology, with the company claiming to be the world’s first industrial supplier of vegan silk biopolymers which are 100% biodegradable, renewable, and zero waste.

The all-electric VISION EQXX will be the most efficient electric vehicle Mercedes-Benz has ever built, with Munich-based AMSilk showcasing its high-performance biopolymers in the vehicle. AMSilk Biosteel fibers are built for textiles and industrial applications and the company has announced further collaborations and partnerships with world-leading brands like Adidas and Airbus.

Vegan Biotech in Cars

Although the use of this biotech-based and certified-vegan silk fabric marks a first in the automotive sector, many manufacturers are seeking natural replacements to animal- or petroleum-based materials. Mexican firm Desserto, creator of sustainable vegan cactus leather, recently made its debut in the automotive industry with a BMW partnership, while Volvo recently announced plans to phase out leather and only use renewable resources.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Mercedes-Benz on the technology programme VISION EQXX, providing sustainable interior design solutions from our best-in-class bio-based fibers. Amid a fresh wave of ambitious climate pledges, we are proud to be playing a leading role in providing solutions for a zero-waste future,” commented Ulrich Scherbel, Chief Executive Officer of AMSilk.