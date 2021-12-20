Oliver Co Receives PETA Award For Wood & Apple Leather Accessories

Oliver Co. has been awarded the PETA Men’s Fashion Award 2021. The London startup produces accessories made from apple leather, a vegan bio-material created with upcycled apple waste from the fruit juice industry.

The company recently expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new vegan laptop sleeve that accommodates laptop sizes spanning 13 to 16 inches. In addition to its range of wallets and cardholders made from apple leather, the company creates accessories from sustainable wood leather, reducing the kg CO2 emitted into the atmosphere by about 60% compared to a square meter of leather.

“To receive this award and be amongst such established brands is a real honour for us. Oliver Co. has only been around for 3 years, and so getting recognition such as this, really motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable accessory design.” Matt Oliver, Founder of Oliver Co.

“This is just the beginning of our journey and our ambitions for the future are high. With new material innovations being developed each year, and with consumer demand for environmentally conscious products growing, we are excited to continue disrupting a market at such a critical time for our planet.”

Online orders can be placed at www.olivercompanylondon.com