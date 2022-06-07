PANGAIA Enters Partnership with Spiber at Forefront of Brewed Protein Fashion 

PANGAIA has announced a new partnership with fellow biomaterial leader Spiber Inc. Introducing the fourth capsule within PANGAIA Lab, the first release will be a limited-edition hoodie made from Spiber’s cutting-edge Brewed Protein material, marking the first time a product of this kind will be available worldwide for purchase.

Japanese biomaterials manufacturing group Spiber Inc. produces its Brewed Protein material from plant-derived biomass and a proprietary fermentation process, offering a biological building block that can be transformed into a variety of forms. The NXT GEN Hoodie powered by Brewed Protein in black will be available in limited quantities, with less than 200 available worldwide via the PANGAIA website.

Unlike many existing synthetic materials, the companies claim that Brewed Protein fibers do not degrade into microplastics, and the next-gen material’s large-scale production is expected to produce significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions than conventional animal-derived fibers, as well as requiring far less land and water use. Spiber raised over $565 million in funding in 2021 alone.

Powered by biotech

The new hoodie marks the beginning of a multi-year agreement between PANGAIA and Spiber Inc. as well as the first step in scaling access to Brewed Protein materials. PANGAIA recently unveiled the limited edition Infinite Tee, a t-shirt made with 100% post-consumer textile waste, and has also created a new lifestyle division, PANGAIA Health, to sell functional foods powered by biotech.

In an interview with vegconomist, the PANGAIA collective explained: “We are actively engaging with scientists, researchers and laboratories for material explorations, as well as with pioneering individuals and organizations fighting plastic pollution and protecting the environment.”