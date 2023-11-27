PETA India Reveals Winners of Vegan Fashion Awards 2023

PETA India has announced the winners of its 2023 Vegan Fashion Awards, which recognise brands and designers working to remove animals from the fashion industry.

The winners are:

Best Vegan Fashion Moment: The for developing technology to make vegan leather using mango pulp.

Best Vegan Style Icon: Bollywood star , for her animal advocacy and leather-free fashion.

Best Vegan Sneakers: Gorilla Lifestyle, a vegan streetwear brand targeted at young people.

Best Vegan Kids’ Shoes: Aretto, for its leather-free adjustable shoes that can expand up to three sizes as a child grows. The brand has been backed by cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Best Vegan Sarees: Swachhata Pukare Foundation, which makes silk-free handloom sarees from fibres extracted from water hyacinths.

Best Vegan Personal Care: 82°E, a cruelty-free self-care brand founded by actress Deepika Padukone.

Best Vegan Bags: Miraggio for its leather-free Valentine-themed bags, which were launched in collaboration with Bollywood star Shanaya Kapoor.

Best Vegan Women’s Shoes: The CAI Store, for its affordable, comfortable, and stylish vegan shoes.

Best Vegan Men’s Shoes: , a luxury men’s footwear brand making shoes from high-quality vegan microfibres.

Best Innovation in Textiles: The , which has developed vegan leather made from agricultural byproducts such as mango and pineapple peels, cactus, rice straw, and vetiver grass.

Best Vegan Accessories: Fashion designer Anita Dongre, for her new line of accessories made from the plastic-free plant-based leather alternative MIRUM®.

Best Vegan Leather: Banofi, a producer of vegan leather made from banana crop waste. In September, the company was awarded the Hult Prize, which recognises ideas that solve pressing social issues.

“From beautiful plant leather to luxurious animal-free personal care products, this year’s winners are proving that it’s easier and more fashionable than ever to live vegan,” said Monica Chopra, PETA India Manager of Fashion, Media and Celebrity Projects. “PETA India is celebrating compassion-focused designers and innovators who are making India and the world a kinder, greener place.”