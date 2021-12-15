Veshin Launches Extensive Pineapple Leather Range, Including Pillows & Handbags

Sustainable fashion manufacturer Veshin has launched a pineapple leather range featuring products such as pillows, handbags, placemats, and wallets.

The range is called the Piñatex Performance Collection and is produced in collaboration with sustainable textiles brand Ananas Anam. All products are vegan, durable, as soft as conventional leather, and free of all the chemicals on the Cradle2Cradle list of banned substances. They are also manufactured using closed-loop production, with residual leaf biomass used as a natural fertilizer and biofuel.

Plant-based leather alternatives are widely used to make products such as handbags, but Veshin says it has identified home decor as the next big market for these materials.

“The fashion and home decor industries have to change”

Veshin was founded in June, as an antidote to the unsustainability and poor treatment of workers that are notorious in the fast fashion industry. The manufacturer uses materials such as hemp, organic cotton, Tencel, regenerated nylon, recycled polyester, and cork to make ethical fashion and homeware items.

“Ultimately, the fashion and home decor industries have to change. This new innovation serves as a great example of how these industries can make changes without compromising on quality,” said Veshin Factory Founder Joey Pringle. “Pineapple pillows are here to stay! I’m looking forward to seeing these products make waves across the world alongside Ananas Asam – we’re proud to support them.”