Princess Maja von Hohenzollern Presents the First Vegan Modular Homes With EH40 Certificate

Designer Princess Maja of Hohenzollern presented her vegan Modular Homes designed by Maja Princess of Hohenzollern at the NEW HOUSING fair in Karlsruhe and received a lot of positive feedback.

“We are overrun with enquiries,” says Princess Maja. Private individuals as well as holiday resort operators and cities and municipalities are among the interested parties.

The Modular Homes by Maja Prinzessin von Hohenzollern are reportedly the first vegan modular homes on the market, are available from 30 m2- 300 m2, flexibly expandable, comply with the new EH40 energy standards, are sustainable, affordable, and quickly available internationally.

The futuristic Modular Homes were designed by Maja Prinzessin von Hohenzollern to be adaptable to any stage of life. Each Modular Home has an efficient modern floor plan that is designed to offer the highest level of living comfort and can be extended with additional rooms if required. The individual living modules can be placed next to each other or on top of each other.

Whether as a full-fledged home for the whole family or as a small holiday home, modular living offers many options. Additionally, a carport and a pavilion coordinated with the design are part of the package intended to fulfill luxurious living needs.

According to the designer, innovative, natural materials such as Paulownia wood, Recysta, insulation made of hemp and the latest cellulose walls create a very healthy, calming indoor climate that is also suitable for allergy sufferers. A big advantage of the Modular Homes is that they are intelligently designed so that they can be transported internationally in a cost-efficient way.

You can find out more about the new vegan living concept at www.princessvonhohenzollern.com and www.yourhome247.com.