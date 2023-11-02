FUTUREFEAR, Founded by Ex-PUMA Designer, Debuts with the “Perfect” Vegan Puffer Jacket FUTUREPUFFER

Hyon Park, a former lead designer for PUMA Women’s, has launched a vegan streetwear brand called FUTUREFEAR in collaboration with his marketer husband, Mark Petrie.

Having been initially based in Berlin, the brand has now relocated to the South Korean capital, Seoul, with the founders combining the fashion cultures of the two cities, stating the style is inspired by “the queer- and vegan-friendly Berlin and the quality-driven perfectionism of Seoul”.

The FUTUREPUFFER will be available in two varieties — the waist-length SIGNATURE and the knee-length MAXI. Both feature extra-long sleeves, dropped shoulders, and a wide back panel.

The jackets are created with sustainable materials, using 3M Thinsulate 100% Recycled Featherless (a down alternative made from post-consumer recycled plastic) for the filling. Recycled nylon from Korean company Mipan is used for the inner and outer.

“The perfect vegan puffer jacket”

FUTUREFEAR launched on the crowdfunding platform Tumblbug in September, significantly surpassing its initial funding target. Following the success of this campaign, the FUTUREPUFFER jackets are now in production, made by skilled artisans in Seoul. The SIGNATURE jacket will be available in the colors anthracite, forest green and lunar grey, while the MAXI will come in anthracite, walnut brown and navy/burgundy.

“My husband searched for years to find the perfect vegan puffer jacket that was fashionable and not too “eco-friendly” in design. In the end, I decided to make it for him!” said Hyon Park, designer and co-founder of FUTUREFEAR. “Environmental concerns and animal rights are at the heart of everything we do at FUTUREFEAR. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be stylish or fashionable!”

The FUTUREPUFFER is now available for pre-order on the brand’s website, with a 15% discount and free international shipping.