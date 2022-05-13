Rihanna Announces Launch of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Across Africa

Fenty Beauty, the vegan cosmetics brand launched by music star Robyn Rihanna Fenty, debuted in 2017 across 17 countries to help “everyone feel beautiful and recognized, no matter their race, ethnicity, culture or personal style,” offers a wide range of products for all skin tones and skin types.
In 2020, Rihanna launched Fenty Skin, another 100% vegan and cruelty-free line, bringing in a reported $100 million in sales in its first few weeks, as well as her first vegan leather fashion range called the ‘faux leather capsule’. Today the icon announces her plans to expand the Fenty brands into the African continent.
Rihanna comments: “Every launch is exciting— we’re all about being reachable to everyone, everywhere. But launching across Africa in eight countries not only feels really significant to me on a personal level, but is also a big step towards our goal of bringing Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to the whole world.”
Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will be available from May 27 at the following retailers:
South Africa
Arc Stores
www.arcstore.co.za
Edgars
www.edgars.co.za
Nigeria
Essenza Nigeria
www.essenza.ng
Kenya
Lintons Beauty
www.lintonsbeauty.com
Namibia
Edgars
Botswana
Edgars
Ghana
Essenza Ghana
Zambia
Color Café Zambia
www.colorcafe.com
Zimbabwe
Catts
@fentybeauty #fentybeauty @fentyskin #fentyskin @badgalriri