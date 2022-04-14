Billie Eilish and Nike Collaborate for Sustainable Vegan Shoes & Apparel

Billie Eilish and Nike have joined forces to create a new range of vegan shoes and clothing, with the singer-songwriter redesigning Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 to use more sustainable materials.

The new shoe uses synthetic nubuck leather in a mushroom colour, made with 80% recycled materials. The laces are covered with midfoot straps and have lace locks featuring Eilish’s logo, while the shoes’ insoles are made with cork and embossed with lyrics from her song Billie Bossa Nova.

Eilish has also helped to design a range of matching mushroom-coloured apparel in her signature oversized style, featuring a hoodie, sweatpants, and t-shirt. The Nike logo on the clothing has been turned on its side, pointing straight upwards.

The range will be available globally on Eilish’s web store and the Nike website, starting from April 24 and 25 respectively.

Vegan shoes by Nike

In 2019, Nike collaborated with London streetwear label Maharishi to produce a shoe made from sustainable materials such as organic cotton and upcycled sawdust. This was followed by a vegan version of the classic SB Dunk shoe in 2021, and a collection made with pineapple leather later that year.

Billie Eilish has also previously collaborated with Nike, developing two vegan Air Jordans with the company last year.

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own,” she said of the latest collaboration. “It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”