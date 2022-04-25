    • Ultra Low-Waste Version of Cariuma’s Signature Sneaker Launched for Earth Month

    April 25, 2022
    New version of Cariuma's signature sneaker
    © Cariuma

    A new version of Cariuma’s signature sneaker has launched in celebration of Earth Month. The shoe is even lower-waste than the original, and the company is planting ten rather than two trees for each pair sold.

    The ultra-sustainable version of the OCA shoe is made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled canvas, with a 100% organic cotton lining. The outsole is made from Cariuma’s brand-new lightweight BLOOM rubber, which is algae-based and completely renewable.

    The shoe is completed by a bio-based oil insole with a cork insert, as well as “burnt” no-fray lace tips and bio-based eyelets. The laces are made from organic cotton and recycled plastics, and the shoe is handmade with a fully-stiched outsole.

    © Cariuma

    Ultra-low carbon sneakers

    A year ago, Cariuma launched the IBI Slip-On, which it claimed was the sneaker with the lowest ever carbon footprint, The shoe was a huge success, and by September had been waitlisted 20,000 times. More recently, Cariuma launched sustainable winter boots made with its highly durable vegan suede.

    The new ultra-sustainable OCA sneaker will be produced on-demand, to avoid waste created by unsold stock. It will be available until April 30.

