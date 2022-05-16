Doghammer Launches the “World’s First” 100% Vegan Mountain Bike Shoe

Doghammer, the outdoor brand from Germany, has launched what it claims to be the first ever vegan mountain bike shoes. Called the Bike Graveler, the technical shoes are made from vegan materials including alt leather, natural canvas, and cork.

Available with the clipless pedal system, the Bike Graveler from Doghammer makes use of a Vibram sole made of recycled rubber as well as vegan glue to hold the shoe together. Vegan leather is used, as well as a removable insole made from cork which the brand claims is quick drying and odorless.

Vegan athletes

More and more sports and outdoor brands are now opting for sustainable and animal-free footwear. Vegan athletes often struggle to find suitable options free from conventional leather, suede, or animal-based glue, but that is changing as brands respond to consumer demands for sustainable products. Adidas has also recently released the Velosamba vegan cycling shoes for casual use.

In other sports, Puma recently announced its flagship football boot model made exclusively from animal-free materials, while Adidas launched its first vegan football boots created by Stella McCartney and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. Mexican cactus-leather specialist DESSERTO has also partnered with Adidas to make vegan boxing gloves, while Nike has launched a vegan version of its classic SB Dunk basketball shoes.