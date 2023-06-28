Canada’s Grounded People Launches Vegan Suede and Leather Shoes, Produced in “World’s Only” 100% Vegan Factory

Grounded People Apparel Inc. of Vancouver, Canada (CSE: SHOE), today announces the launch of its first-ever cruelty-free leather and suede shoes, which are produced in what the brand claims is the world’s only 100% vegan factory, located in Brazil.



The Oli is a grey cruelty-free suede shoe while the Mika features vegan white leather and an outsole made from all-natural gum. Grounded People says that its iconic Lee shoe, made from 100% recycled cotton and rubber from rubber trees, is now available again due to popular demand.

Also noteworthy is its collection launched in the US and Canada this March, composed of footwear crafted from recycled materials such as used car tires and volcanized natural rubber.

Grounded People’s products are 100% PeTA-approved vegan and are manufactured by fair-trade workers in Sao Paulo. The company secured $2.5M in capital from Vancouver-based Right Season Investments Corp this January.

Unrivaled

“We are thrilled to launch our new collection of cruelty-free suede and leather shoes, an unrivaled combination of style and environmental responsibility,” said Max Justus, co-founder, and CEO of Grounded People.

“At Grounded People, our mission remains to provide our customers with impeccably fitting, fashionable, sustainable, and ethically sourced footwear. These innovative additions affirm our dedication to this mission, ensuring that Grounded People continues to lead the way to a more sustainable future in fashion. Our journey has been truly remarkable, marked by constant growth and the unwavering support of our incredible and loyal clientele.”

Transparency is key

The vegan leather and suede fabrics used in the Oli and Mika shoes are supplied by Grupo Morón, a leader in innovative textile technology, while each recycled shoe box features a QR code that traces the origins of the fabric and materials used in the manufacturing process.

“We want to be transparent with our customers about the materials we use in our products, and the Q.R. code is a fun and transparent method for us to prove our commitment to sustainable fashion,” added Justus.

The Lee, Oli, and Mika shoes are now available on the Grounded People website and Amazon for $189. For more information, visit groundedpeople.com or follow the brand at @grounded.people.