Vegan Italian Dress Shoe Brand Solari Milano Launches 

Vegan shoe brand Solari Milano was born to produce cruelty-free shoes to keep up with sustainability trends without sacrificing comfort and elegance. The new men’s footwear brand claims to combine being made in Italy with respect for the environment and styles that match the office or an elegant event.

Solari Milano shoes are made with a corn fabric, which is breathable, durable, water-resistant, yet soft. Solari shoes are 100% Italian, with the production based in Tuscany. The project started a year and a half ago and the product line currently consists of three models: oxfords, loafers and brogues, all made with cruelty-free products, thus safeguarding the lives of animals while contributing to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and saving water.

The brainchild of former banker Niccolò Amati, the brand uses organic fabric laces, bamboo lining, and recycled rubber soles. One day by chance, Amati discovered the tanning processes involved in animal skins and was shocked by the pollution, and how many animals are slaughtered and involved in the footwear industry.

“During the first wave of the pandemic, I had a lot of time to think. I was at a crossing point in my life, and those days locked at home almost “forced” me to think about what I could do. I remember that, for example, in the office there was always particular attention to the dress code, especially shoes”, explains Amati. “I wondered: there are 300 people on my floor alone, in a nine-story building and almost everyone wears leather shoes. Is there an alternative?”