Shower, Shampoo, and Save the World’s Elephants

Mission-driven company Dr.Tusk, creators of a new plant-based line of hemp, caffeine and aloe-based body care products, is making it easier for consumers to create a direct impact on causes they care about through their purchasing choices. For the team behind Dr.Tusk, a brand created during the pandemic, it’s always been about the elephants.

The New York company aims to bring attention to various campaigns to help our elephants, highlighting that 1.5 million people have signed an online petition to release Happy, the indescribably unhappy elephant, currently confined in the Bronx Zoo.

For every single product purchased, Dr.Tusk donates 5% to non-profit and organizations and elephant rehabilitation centers. These include Wildlife SOS, a rehabilitation center in India for abused and exploited captive elephants, and The Elephant Sanctuary, a 2,700-acre refuge in Tennessee preserving a healthy, natural way of life for its 27 formerly captive elephants.

The brand is launching into Whole Foods its top-selling men’s exfoliating body bars, moisturizing lotions and soothing body washes in all-new scents, stating that the products are formulated in a 100% carbon-neutral lab began with the intention of making straightforward skincare and personal products with transparent ingredients sourced from local farmers.

To learn more about Dr.Tusk and how you can help the elephants, too, visit their website, Instagram and Facebook.

Share article: share

share

share

email