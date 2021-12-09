    • Vegan Skincare Brand Facetheory Raises £10M as Revenue Grows by £13M in Three Years

    December 9, 2021
    Categories
    Fashion, Design & Beauty
    vegan skincare brand Facetheory
    © Facetheory
    Voiced by Amazon Polly

    British skincare brand Facetheory has raised £10 million in a Series A funding round led by investment firm Active Partners. The brand will use the funding for R&D, market growth, and expanding its team.

    In just three years, Facetheory’s revenue has skyrocketed from £2 million to £15 million. The company now has over 350,000 customers and employs 60 staff members.

    Facetheory offers a wide range of vegan and cruelty-free products with natural ingredients. These include serums, sun cream, moisturisers, toners, and makeup.

    © Facetheory

    The vegan skincare market

    The market for plant-based skincare products is rising fast, projected to surpass a valuation of $683 million by the end of the year. Demand is being fuelled by rising economies such as China, India, and Brazil, as well as an increase in the number of working women worldwide. The development of new ingredients such as vegan collagen is also making it easier than ever for companies to offer cruelty-free skincare.

    “I founded Facetheory on the belief that consumers deserved better for their skin; better ingredients, better results and better prices. It’s been an incredible journey to date, and I’m so proud of the amazing community we have built so far from our home in South Yorkshire,” said Facetheory founder Jamie Shuker.

    Share article:

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address