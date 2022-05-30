South Korea’s Lotte Duty Free Launches Vegan Cosmetics Range

Lotte Duty Free the duty-free arm of South Korean retail giant Lotte, recently launched a range of vegan cosmetics through its online mall LDF BUY, which was inaugurated in June 2021.



LDF BUY will sell vegan cosmetic products made by Grown Alchemist – a natural skincare brand based in Australia, and Hunter Lab – a gender-inclusive skincare brand also from Australia. Products made by Kora Organics – an Australian/US-based company founded by supermodel Miranda Kerr – are set to follow.

The vegan cosmetics are not duty-free products and as such can be purchased online through LDF BUY without South Korean consumers having to leave the country. All of the above brands use eco-friendly ingredients and are not tested on animals.

Lotte says interest in vegan products has grown since the pandemic, and as we reported in February, Euromonitor data shows that the South Korean market for meat alternatives increased 35% year-on-year between 2020 and 2021, as more and more young Koreans embrace plant-based lifestyle.