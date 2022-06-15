Sponsored Post

Turning frustration into innovation: how the founders of Shop Like You Give a Damn are veganising the fashion industry.

On a mission to make compassion and sustainability the new normal, Shop Like You Give a Damn is Europe’s largest 100% vegan online department store for fair and sustainable fashion, cosmetics & home essentials. On this platform, you’ll find over 17,000 items from about 400 ethical brands. And what’s more: you can enjoy a 5% discount on the whole collection by signing up for their newsletter.

Founders Alex, Kim and Stephan give a damn about Mama Earth and all her inhabitants and encourage you to do the same. Use their 14 ethical & sustainability criteria, certifications and material options to filter on the values that matter to you most.

Shop with compassion, they say. No more than you need. And always vegan, fair and as sustainably as possible.

Founding Shop Like You Give a Damn

The idea to launch the vegan fashion platform Shop Like You Give a Damn originated back in 2017. For a very long time, it simply wasn’t possible to shop within a broad range of trustworthy vegan fashion items.

The founders were often disappointed trying to find vegan fashion items. Finding out there was a hidden leather label here, an unexpected wool blend there or a questionable screen print. Frustrated with this fact, they thought: this is a problem that needs solving. From these beginnings, they developed a vision.

By becoming a relevant market player in the (fair) fashion industry, they aim to be at the forefront of positive change. As a platform, their objective is to unite ethical fashion brands and consumers.

See for yourself – a collection for everyone

Explore a carefully curated vegan collection from brands like Got Bag, ARMEDANGELS, Kings of Indigo, Will’s Vegan, SAYE, Mireia Playà, Lanius, Capsule Studio, Beflamboyant and hundreds more. Whether you need a flowy Tencel dress, recycled cotton jeans or vegan sneakers made from fruit or plant leather, you’ll find it all here.

As a department store, their assortment offers clothing and bags but also cosmetics, home essentials and gifts. Their collection has something in store for everyone: for women and men but also for children and babies. They’ve got everything a vegan heart desires.

Get started and enjoy a discount

If you’re feeling motivated to go ahead and browse through their vegan collection, make sure to sign up for the weekly, bi-weekly or monthly newsletter and enjoy a 5% discount on your next order.

Next to the discount, you will also receive insightful articles and fashion inspiration personalised to you. Never spammy, but always on topic and relevant for any vegan fashion lover.

All your favourite brands in one place

As an online department store that centres on the accessibility of vegan and more sustainable fashion, makeup and home essentials, you can find a broad selection of items while at the same time keeping your expenses low. The Shop Like You Give a Damn team wants everyone to be able to shop more ethically. So they try to offer ethical items that cover most people’s shopping budgets, from high to low and everything in between.

This vegan company brings together lots of ethical brands and sellers, with all sorts of visitors that are even remotely interested in shopping ethically and sustainably.

We all know that choosing a plant-based diet has a tremendously positive effect on Mama Earth, our fellow people and the animals. But did you know that the same goes for veganising your wardrobe? Especially when you shop with compassion for people and sustainability in mind too.

Though this enticing collection will likely inspire some possible future outfits of yours, remember to always: Shop with compassion. No more than you need. And always vegan, fair and as sustainably as possible. Only veganise your wardrobe once you really need to.

Want to learn more? Dive into the realm of sustainable and ethical fashion & cosmetics

And if you’re still in doubt about how to shop more ethically, you can pay Shop Like You Give a Damn’s blog a visit. There you can find in-depth articles about contemporary topics related to fashion like greenwashing, microfibres, what exactly makes fashion fair and more.