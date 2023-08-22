Stella McCartney Unveils Iconic Handbags Made with Animal and Plastic Free Leather MIRUM

During her Winter 2023 show, sustainable British designer Stella McCartney unveiled her iconic luxury handbags, Falabella and Frayme, crafted from MIRUM, a plastic and animal-free leather.

By introducing MIRUM, the Stella McCartney house is continuing to expand its offer of animal-friendly alternatives and promoting sustainability for the planet. According to Stella McCartney, FAO figures show that 1.4 billion animal skins were used in global leather production only in 2020, with tanning processes that use and produce toxic chemicals and gases.

The future of fashion has arrived

Developed by US materials company Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), MIRUM is a customizable material made with certified bio-based ingredients such as natural rubber, natural fibers, vegetable oils, and pigments, including biochar and oxide. It does not contain any plastics or require tanning or additional water inputs to avoid creating wastewater.

According to NFW, its plant-based leather delivers functionality, durability, and aesthetic beauty while being thoroughly water resistant. The material’s carbon footprint is significantly lower than animal leather and other vegan alternatives.

Furthermore, besides being, recyclable and compostable, it has a considerably lower carbon footprint than conventional animal and synthetic options; according to a study commissioned by NFW, petroleum-based leather produces seven to fifteen kg of CO2 per square meter, and MIRUM only creates 0.8 to 2.1kg of CO2.

Natural Fiber Welding has previously collaborated with luxury fashion brands: MIRUM leather has been used in a shoe collection by Brooklyn-based vegan menswear brand Brave GentleMan; German luxury fashion label Melina Bucher launched handbags made with MIRUM in 2021; and the Indian fashion house Anita Dongre also launched a line of accessories, including belts and handbags also made with the vegan leather.

“My Winter 2023 show is both a celebration of the love between humans and animals, as well as a call-to-action to take a stand for our planet — the perfect setting to introduce my iconic Falabella and Frayme bags in MIRUM®. There is no compromise on desirability or durability; the future of fashion has arrived,” said Stella McCartney.

The new MIRUM iterations are available in brandy and black in Stella McCartney boutiques and at the brand’s online shop.