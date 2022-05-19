Tabitha Brown, a pop culture superstar known for her cheerful take on vegan cooking, is partnering with retail chain Target to launch Tabitha Brown for Target – a new clothing and accessories line spanning apparel, swimwear, food, entertaining and more. The line will debut June 11 online and in most Target stores.

Tabitha Brown for Target features four limited-time collections set to launch over the next year. Offered at affordable, “only-at-Target” values, the first collection will include 75 brightly designed clothing and accessories offered in a size range of XXS-4X, with most pieces priced under $30.

Growing the relationship

According to the chain, it decided to expand its partnership with Brown after working with her on social media content over the past two years. “Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all,” says Jill Sando, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Target. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Tabitha for a number of years and are thrilled to take our relationship to the next level by partnering with her to introduce new limited-time collections that we know guests will love.”

In recent years, Brown has become a beloved TikTok personality and exuberant spokesperson for the vegan lifestyle. In 2021, Brown released her bestselling cookbook “Feeding the Soul” and starred in Tab Time – an original children’s series on YouTube. Brown has also partnered with brands, such as orro protein shakes, to promote favorite plant-based products.

Sharing love and optimism

“As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality,” says Tabitha Brown. “Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love and optimism to their everyday lives.”