Texon Achieves Vegan Society Certification for Vogue Plant-Based Alt Leather 

Texon Vogue has received certification from the Vegan Society as a fully vegan plant-based leather alternative. Texon – the global manufacturer of materials for the footwear and textile industries – made the move in celebration of Veganuary and the growing popularity of its sustainable and cruelty-free materials.

The cellulose-based material Texon Vogue is a 100% natural alternative to leather widely used by brands, which carries the Forestry Stewardship Council and Oeko-Tex certifications as well as the globally renowned Vegan Trademark. Texon has seen a significant uplift in interest in its Vogue material over the last five years, which it attributes, in part, to the increasing number of people becoming vegan.

Texon boasts many global brands in its manufacturing supply chain, including Adidas, New Balance, Decathlon, and Nike to name a few. Texon’s Vogue material joins a list of more than 58,000 products worldwide that have been registered by The Vegan Society. A new study by the Vegan Society recently revealed that British consumers would like to buy more vegan-verified fashion, with 95 percent of respondents wanting to see more options.

“As demand for Texon Vogue continues to grow, we are delighted that we can now officially brand the range ‘vegan friendly’. The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark is a powerful symbol that’s instantly recognised by consumers worldwide. It is great to be able to use this hallmark of quality, which reinforces our diligence, our ethics and our commitment to creating products that have minimal impact on the environment and the world around us,” said Holger Hoffmann, General Manager Texon Germany & France and Director, Exports at Texon.