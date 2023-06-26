Cavia Presents New Brewed Protein Materials in Cooperation with Spiber

Spiber‘s Brewed Protein fiber was selected by Kering’s Material Innovation Lab (MIL) and Fondazione Pitti Discovery for the 7th edition of “S|Style sustainable style”. A collection was exhibited at Pitti Immagine Uomo from 13 to 16 June.

The exhibition project “S|Style sustainable style” presented by Fondazione Pitti Discovery attracted top international buyers and media representatives and provided a platform for ten international and diverse fashion brands selected from around the world by journalist and curator of L’Officiel Italia, Giorgia Cantarini. According to the organizers, the ten emerging brands from the fashion industry embody “a harmonious blend of social awareness and environmental responsibility while maintaining creativity and design”.

“The brewed-protein materials developed by Spiber are a powerful example of how technology can reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the environment by replacing traditional petrochemical materials and production methods with innovative and bio-based solutions,” says Giorgia Cantarini, Senior Fashion Editor at L’Officiel Italia, Talent Scouter and Curator of S|STYLE x Pitti Immagine.

“I believe that Spiber is starting a revolution that can lead to the reduction of climate change. The more we opt for these types of solutions, the more their price in the market will drop, allowing them to be adopted by smaller and emerging brands. I hope that we will steer the future of fashion by acting responsibly. Larger companies should invest in innovation and technology to reduce all kinds of waste, from water to chemicals to natural resources and animal exploitation.”

As part of S|Style, the ten participating brands will create new fashion products under strict criteria that meet the sustainability standards set by Kering MIL. Cavia, an Italian brand based in Milan and known for reusing and upcycling garments, has joined the movement to change society and the fashion industry towards a more sustainable future. The brand has debuted an exclusive knit top and trouser collection made from Brewed Protein fibers.

Brewed Protein fibers are a proprietary, lab-grown and circular protein material created through microbial fermentation. The fashion show, which showcased the S|Style collections, took place on 14 June and was met with great interest and high expectations from the more than 100 visitors and numerous media organizations.

The collection will also be exhibited at Pitti Immagine Filati from 28 to 30 June at Spiber’s stand Q/11 in the CustomEasy area. Martina Boero, founder and fashion and graphic designer at Cavia, will also be present at the Spiber stand to talk about her experience with Brewed Protein fibers.

Read more at www.spiber.inc/en and www.yourcavia.com.