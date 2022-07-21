Vegan Car Interiors of the Future: Ultrafabrics Unveils New Tata Motors Concept

Ultrafabrics has unveiled a new partnership with India’s Tata Motors showcasing a futuristic vegan interior concept car. The partnership with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), the electric vehicle subsidiary of global automobile manufacturing company Tata Motors is the latest collection from the animal-free, high-performance fabric specialist.

Inspired by the colors and crafts of Tata Motors’ Indian heritage, Ultrafabrics states the end result is a warm and inviting interior for TPEM’s new electric vehicle, the AVINYA Concept. It features Ultrafabrics’ Fusion Shimmer and Volar Bio vegan materials crafted in its Japanese mill using the proprietary production process. Spanning many industries, the brand’s client list includes Jaguar Land Rover, Herman Miller, Winnebago, Fitbit, Virgin Galactic, and Movado.

TPEM and Tata Motors are under the Tata Group umbrella, India’s largest global conglomerate. The group this week announced the launch of its own meat alternatives brand, Simply Better, while its coffee chain partnership Tata Starbucks recently unveiled a new deal with Indian plant-based producer Imagine Meats.

Nicole Meier, Director of Branding, Ultrafabrics, comments: “We’re delighted to be working with TPEM and being part of this amazing project. Electric vehicles are the future of mobility and we couldn’t be prouder of what we achieved here with TPEM. The AVINYA Concept is the epitome of modern luxury; a piece of high-tech design that feels premium while connecting with our senses beautifully.”