Toray to Bring 100% Plant-Based Nylon Fiber to Market 

Japanese textile giant Toray has unveiled a nylon fiber made from plant-based polymers which could revolutionize the textile world. Headquartered in Tokyo but with global operations, Toray plans to launch the new Ecodear N510 – its first 100% plant-based nylon fiber – for Autumn/Winter 2023.

The biobased Ecodear N510 is made by polymerizing and spinning sebacic acid and pentamethylenediamine, derivatives of the castor bean plant and corn plant respectively. Toray claims that the new material displays the same physical characteristics as conventional nylon, including strength and heat resistance, and excellent stability against humidity.

Toray already offers partially plant-based polyester, nylon, and other polymers and is continuing research into plant-based materials as it looks to become a carbon-neutral company.

The end of conventional nylon?

As a type of plastic, conventional petroleum-derived nylon is not biodegradable and contributes significantly to microplastic contamination globally. In the early 1950s, Toray became the first Japanese company to manufacture nylon, and will now start initial production on its plant-based alternative at a volume of 200,000 meters by the end of March 2023, growing to 600,000 meters.

‘We will continue to promote the development of a wide range of applications, including apparel applications, as materials that contribute to the realization of a sustainable society in a wide range of applications,’ stated the company.