VEGAN Happy Clothing Announces Winners of 2023 Model Competition Judged by Heather Small

UK fashion brand VEGAN Happy Clothing has revealed the winners of its Face of VEGAN Happy modelling competition for 2023.

The competition, which aims to showcase incredible everyday people within the vegan community, received over 700 entries from contestants worldwide. It was judged by soul singer Heather Small, along with VEGAN Happy founder Lorri Delahunty, vegan presenter and entrepreneur Karin Ridgers, Viva! founder Juliet Gellatley, and Vegan Food and Living editor Holly Johnson.

There are three categories in the competition, based on age. The winners are:

18-30 — Antonia Jane Whillans from Berkshire and Jack Light from Hertfordshire.

31-50 — Chantelle Leach from Essex and Craig Hooper from Wiltshire.

50+ — Annette Wardell and Prash K, both from London.

They will collaborate with VEGAN Happy Clothing on campaigns, photoshoots, event opportunities, and more.

“Incredible talent”

The winners were invited to an awards ceremony at an animal sanctuary, where they had the opportunity to meet Heather Small.

“Huge congratulations to the passionate, go-getting-worthy winners, and what a blast we had at Hopefield Animal Sanctuary to celebrate! I wish them all the best as ambassadors moving forward with Lorri and her team – and as a vegan myself I am delighted to have been part of the competition too,” said Small.

Founded in 2018 by Lorri Delahunty, VEGAN Happy Clothing produces ethically sourced and manufactured fashion for all genders and age groups. The brand is now worn by celebrities and fans worldwide, and at least 10% of profits are donated to animal rescue and vegan activism. VEGAN Happy opened a US base in 2021, following a significant increase in postage costs during the pandemic.

“I am truly humbled and inspired by the incredible talent that has emerged through this competition,” said Delahunty. “It’s a testament to the growing awareness and demand for vegan-friendly fashion that aligns with our values of compassion and sustainability.”