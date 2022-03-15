Vegan Trademark Hits 60,000 Certifications as Smurfit Kappa Becomes World’s First Vegan Certified Packaging

The Vegan Society‘s Vegan Trademark continues its rapid growth as it registers its 60,000th product. Surpassing the latest milestone, Smurfit Kappa becomes the first packaging company in the world to register with the certification, as the Vegan Trademark cements its place as the most recognized and trusted vegan labeling scheme.

The 60,000th product record was broken as Smurfit Kappa received certification from The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark for its corrugated packaging products. Produced at its Markham Vale site in the UK, the certification ensures Smurfit Kappa’s products are both vegan and environmentally friendly.

As well as offering packaging that is free from both animal ingredients and testing, the Smurfit Kappa Group is one of Europe’s leading corrugated packaging companies, operating in 36 countries globally. Further to the certification, the Vegan Trademark has announced an ongoing partnership with Smurfit Kappa to encourage current Trademark Holders to use the company’s vegan verified packaging options.

Packaging, paracetamol & sex toys

Research according to The Vegan Society shows 97% of vegans and vegetarians look for independent vegan verification on food and drink items, with the Vegan Trademark team registering 10,411 products in 2021 alone. The trademark is now used for 60,000 products worldwide, including cosmetics, clothing, food, drink, household items, as well as recently the world’s first vegan-certified paracetamol and even personal pleasure toys.

“Announcing our partnership with Smurtfit Kappa couldn’t have come at a better time. Not only are they the first packaging company to register products with us, they are also the 60,000th product to hold the Vegan Trademark. We’ve come along way since we registered our first product in 1990,” stated Ericka Durgahee, Business Development Marketing Manager at The Vegan Society.