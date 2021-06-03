Andromeda: World’s First 100% Vegan Motorcycle Clothing Brand Has Astronaut-Level Safety

Andromeda is a Spanish brand leading the motorcycle clothing industry’s transition from leather to vegan-friendly fabric, is focused on highly resistant synthetic materials, including a high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), which is used in the astronauts’ suits on the International Space Station. The material is thinner and more resistant to abrasion than animal-based leather.



Based in Vitoria-Gasteiz, CEO Mario Alonso arrived on the idea for the brand upon realising the difficulty of finding safe, cruelty-free motorcycle gear as a vegan rider. After an R&D phase, the NearX suit was developed and has already been sold in 15 countries, including the USA, UK, Italy, and Australia.

“Synthetic materials continue to improve and their possibilities are almost infinite, and more respectful with animals and the environment.”

Under the joint philosophy of veganism and safety, it has developed race suits, jackets, and gloves, with the production using 566 times less water than conventional leather products.

While currently looking for investors, Andromeda plans on reaching the top competition in motorcycle racing – MotoGP – while changing the industry from the inside, proving that using animal leather is not necessary to achieve the highest level of motorcycle safety, as well as taking one small step closer to a vegan future.

Andromeda’s CEO Mario Alonso explains: “Leather tanning has been carried out since ancient times, but it is a fact that leather is leather, and there is no further progress. On the other hand, synthetic materials continue to improve and their possibilities are almost infinite, and more respectful with animals and the environment.”

