Bohema Clothing Uses Pineapple, Cactus and Apple Leather For New Dystopian Collection

Streetwear brand Bohema Clothing uses vegan materials such as ecological silicone, and makes sweatshirts made of organic cotton and wallets made of apple leather. Bohema states to vegconomist that it was the first brand in the world to offer shoes made of the cactus leather Desserto, and the first on the Polish market to produce shoes made pineapple and apple leather from Pinatex.

Founder Sebastian Szypuła and his partner Wiola created what they claim was the first 100% vegan and environmentally friendly fashion brand in Poland. Bohema Clothing’s latest collection includes women’s and men’s shoes made of plant materials and “refers to the turbulent situation in the world, to the rebellion that we see so often on the streets in recent times, and at the same time responds to the expectations that are set in today’s fashion.”

“When creating our collections, we constantly observe what is happening in the world. What inspires us and what takes over or even scares us. In this campaign, we decided to encourage you to oppose the imposed rules, if they are unacceptable, to look for alternatives and to change the world and even to rebel, because we believe that each individual has enormous strength and the full right to express their opinions. And fashion has always reflected social moods,” says Szypuła.

